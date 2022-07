EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It appears to be a time to return to normalcy — summer festivals, the July 4th holiday fireworks, crowds mingling at ball games and in restaurants.

But quietly, it seems COVID has been reloading. Today we are reporting several Tri-State counties are once again in the red designation including Vanderburgh and Warrick in Indiana, Daviess County in Kentucky

Our guest health analyst Dr. David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care joined us tonight for InDEPTH.