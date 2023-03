EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Imagine you need a potentially life saving drug and you cannot afford it. That’s the challenge millions of Americans have faced for years.

Insulin is a precious commodity. Today, Eli Lilly announced it would dramatically reduce the cost of insulin and cap it at $35. So, how does that affect you?

Dr. David Schultz with Evansville Primary Care joined us tonight for InDEPTH.