(WEHT) — After a Kentucky grand jury indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death, Evansville NAACP President Reverend Gerald Arnold joined Brad Byrd to discuss what’s next.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 23, 2020)