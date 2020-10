EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Statewide Democratic candidates Woody Myers, Linda Lawson, and Jonathan Weinzapfel as well as congressional candidate Thomasina Marsili and other local Democratic candidates will be in attendance at a vote early rally outside Old National Events Plaza Tuesday.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and organizers say the event is meant to increase awareness to early voting opportunities across Vanderburgh County. Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers will speak at the event at 12:00 p.m.