TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Keith Dwayne Nelson was executed today at the Federal Correctional Complex, 21 years after he abducted, raped and murdered a 10-year-old girl. It was the fifth execution of 2020 conducted at the facility, which had not put an inmate to death since 2003.

Nelson kidnapped Pamela Butler on Oct. 12, 1999 while she was rollerblading in Kansas City, and took her to Missouri where he raped her and strangled her to death with a wire. He had previously suggested that he planned find a female to kidnap, torture, rape and kill because he expected to go back to prison anyway.