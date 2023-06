HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Think about it — an opportunity to witness a piece of history not once, but twice within seven years right here in the Tri-State.

All we have to do is put the glasses on and look up. The solar eclipse of 2024 is less than a year away.

A man who has had his sights on the universe for decade joined us for InDepth. Mitch Luman is Director of Science Experiences at the the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.

