NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Mental health issues are consuming our society. Whether it be the events at Walmart last week, school shootings, overcrowded jails and the impact mental illness has on all ages, especially the elderly.

The way our society has treated mental health illness has often placed those suffering in a separate category. Mental facilities in the last century were often located well outside of the city landscape.

We were joined tonight by Dr. Louis Cady, founder of the Cady Wellness Institute.