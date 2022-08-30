EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fentanyl is an insidious part of a drug problem that has turned into a health crisis — it is so dangerous, a minute amount can kill you. It’s even laced throughout other drugs. Some ingest it without even knowing, and it has galvanized local law enforcement to stop it.

Joining me is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers — he was appointed by President Biden last year. He has an extensive background as a prosecutor handling an array of criminal activity.