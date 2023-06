HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A recount vote has resulted in a closer margin between the Republican candidates for Boonville mayor, however, officials still named Bradley Downing the winner in the 2023 Primary race.

Deborah Stevens requested the recount after Downing defeated her in the Primary by only 13 votes. Officials say after the recount, Downing was only ahead of Stevens by seven votes.

Downing will challenge Democratic Mayor Charlie Wyatt in the November election.