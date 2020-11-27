Branchville Correctional Facility custody officer helps save a life

BRANCHVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A volunteer firefighter and custody officer at the Branchville Correctional Facility is being honored for his life saving actions. Officer Kyle McGann was presented with a certificate for bravery and a commissioner’s coin by Warden Kathy Alvey and Branchville Fire Chief Jimmy Vincent.

Officer McGann was visiting with his daughter on the night of October 29 when they both heard the sound of a smoke detector coming from another apartment. After repeated attempts to get a response from anyone inside, McGann and a Jasper police officer forced their way inside the apartment where they found an unresponsive man lying on a sofa.

Together they were able to move the man out of the apartment and evacuate other residents in the building as the fire department arrived.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

