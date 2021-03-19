Branchville Correctional Facility donates crosses for COVID memorial

Pictured are the incarcerated individuals at Branchville Correctional Facility ICI with samples of the crosses they made.

BRANCHVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Inmates at the Branchville Correctional Facility have donated 40 crosses to Catholic Charities of Perry County. The crosses, made and painted by inmates working for Indiana Correctional Industries at the Pallet Shop, Sawmill, and Recycling Center, are to be used as a memorial to those who were lost to COVID-19.

Each cross will be placed at a memorial to recognize a life lost to COVID-19 over the last year. Officials with Branchville Correctional Facility say it is an honor to give back to the community.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)