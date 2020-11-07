Branchville Correctional Facility responding to COVID-19 outbreak

BRANCHVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Branchville Correctional Facility says it is taking steps to safeguard inmates and staff amid an increase of COVID-19 cases there.

32 new COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility between Monday and Thursday, coming a week after 89 cases were reported there. One inmate is reportedly receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Six dorms at the facility house 1,533 inmates and each dorm is being cohorted as a group to prevent the potential spread of the virus. People with symptoms or known to have exposure to the virus are tested and screened and those who test positive or are symptomatic are moved to a separate dorm. New inmates and inmates returning from court appearances are quarantined for 14 days with daily screenings before being moved to a dorm.



The facility is being regularly cleaned and masks are mandatory for staff and inmates. With movement restricted, meals are being delivered to the inmates until it is safe to return to normal operations. Inmates approaching their release date are also being quarantined for 14 days before their release into the community.

Since their release date cannot be changed, inmates who have COVID-19 can still be released into the community, though officials say the family and local health officials are being notified and inmates are expected to be isolated until they are virus-free.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: