PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Discover Downtown Petersburg announced that Brandon Davis will headline the Buffalo Trace Music Festival on September 24.

A news release says Davis is recently coming off tour with Tim McGraw, Russel Dickerson, and Alexandra Kay and with releases such as “What Cowboys are For”, “Step by Step”, “Destiny” and new release “Wheels on the Truck” landing him top spots on the iTunes charts.

“I am looking forward to headlining the Buffalo Trace Music Festival and playing my music for the Petersburg community,” said Davis. “We’re going to kick off the Fall season with some tunes, have some fun, and make some memories – so make sure you bring all your friends and family.”

Discover Downtown Petersburg says in addition to Brandon Davis’ performance, the 2022 Buffalo Trace Music Festival will also be highlighted by performances by popular local and regional music acts, a beauty pageant, food trucks, vendor booths, a beer garden, and a large carousel. The free concert will be the feature of a two-day music festival, hosted in the heart of downtown Petersburg.

Officials with Discover Downtown Petersburg say the complete Buffalo Trace Music Festival Lineup is as follows, and times are subject to change: September 23: VFW Post 3587 Beer/Wine Garden Opens 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Adam Houchins & Gabby Collins Opening Ceremony 6 p.m.

2 Miles Back 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The Duke Boys 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. September 24: Little Miss & Miss Buffalo Trace Pageant – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

VFW Post 3587 Beer/Wine Garden Opens – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Special Appearance by Meteorologist Ron Rhodes – 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Conner Loveless – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

7 Mile Bluegrass – 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

American Pie – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brandon Davis – 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More information on the 2022 Buffalo Trace Music Festival can be found on the festival’s Facebook Page. Information on Brandon Davis can be found here.