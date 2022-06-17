EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s time to turn off real life, drive the truck and hit Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for Brantley Gilbert. He will be in concert at the Ford Center on August 13 with tickets going on sale June 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available through the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster. They start at $39.50 plus fees.

The Georgia native has seven number one country hits like “Dirt Road Anthem”, “My Kinda Party” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.” Gilbert’s album “Just As I Am” won the 2014 Country Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

More information can be found at BrantleyGilbert.com or on his Facebook page. Information is also on his Instagram and Twitter page.