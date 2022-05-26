EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hoosier politicians are piloting a plea for two major airlines to bring back services to Evansville Regional Airport (EVV).

Representative Larry Buschon and Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun sent a letter to the CEOs of Delta and American Airlines. The letter urged the CEOs to restore critical flights from EVV to the Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

“The Evansville Regional Airport in Evansville, Indiana, ensures that Hoosier families and businesses in Southwest Indiana and residents of Kentucky and Illinois in the tristate region have reliable and accessible air service. It also helps drive the local economy, as one study completed by the Aviation Association of Indiana study found that the Evansville Regional Airport was directly responsible for generating more than $900 million in economic benefits annually for the region,” wrote the lawmakers.

The letter later said, “Given the importance of these direct connections to the regional economy, it is critical that direct air service to these two important cities resume. We respectfully urge, as you evaluate future schedules and operations, that you consider resuming direct air service from EVV to ORD and DTW at the earliest possible date,” wrote the lawmakers.

Ed Bastian Chief Executive Officer Delta Air Lines Inc., 1030 Delta Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30320 Robert Isom Chief Executive Officer American Airlines Group Inc., 4333 Amon Carter Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76155 Mr. Bastian and Mr. Isom: We write to express our support for a resumption of direct air service from Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). EVV has recently lost several major flights, resulting in more difficult connections for Hoosier passengers. For example, in 2021, United Airlines announced the discontinuation of all service from EVV beginning in January 2022. United’s decision was followed by an announcement by American Airlines to pause its direct service to Chicago, coupled with Delta Airlines’ announcing a pause in direct service to Detroit. These service adjustments have resulted in a lack of direct air service to these two important cities. EVV has long served as an important link between Southwest Indiana and larger economic hubs in the tristate region, and we remain concerned that the lack of direct air service may negatively affect the local economy. Southwest Indiana is home to more than 8,000 businesses of all sizes, ranging from family-owned small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Not only do several companies maintain their global headquarters in Southwest Indiana, but many others have significant operations in the region. Furthermore, Southwest Indiana is home to the City of Evansville, which is the third-largest city in Indiana, and more than 300,000 individuals in the greater region. The Evansville Regional Airport in Evansville, Indiana, ensures that Hoosier families and businesses in Southwest Indiana and residents of Kentucky and Illinois in the tristate region have reliable and accessible air service. It also helps drive the local economy, as one study completed by the Aviation Association of Indiana study found that the Evansville Regional Airport was directly responsible for generating more than $900 million in economic benefits annually for the region. While the current service to Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte provided by American Airlines and to Atlanta provided by Delta Airlines provide valuable connectivity for Hoosier families and businesses, the lack of direct service to ORD and DTW is also important to help connect the region to other midwestern cities. Given the importance of these direct connections to the regional economy, it is critical that direct air service to these two important cities resume. We respectfully urge, as you evaluate future schedules and operations, that you consider resuming direct air service from EVV to ORD and DTW at the earliest possible date. We are aware of the significant efforts already being made by local and state leaders to resolve this issue. As the representatives of Southwest Indiana in the United States Congress, we stand ready to work with you as well.