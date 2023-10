HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana senator and gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun was in Evansville on Monday to endorse fellow Republican Natalie Rascher’s bid to become Evansville’s next mayor.

During his visit, Braun said he believes Rascher’s business experience makes her the most qualified to be the next mayor of Evansville. Senator Braun joined volunteers working the phone bank and discussed Rascher’s vision for the city.

The election will be held on November 7.