HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Anytime you have the opportunity to play in a state title game, you want to take advantage of it. Last season, the Tecumseh softball team won the IHSAA 1A softball state title.

Now they are in the same position, looking to do it again.

“I mean, we’ve worked hard all-season on this, and to be able to go back is an amazing opportunity,” said senior Jenna Donohoo.

It’s business as usual for the Tecumseh Braves as they prepare for the biggest game of the year. With the eyes on the prize mentality and being battle tested throughout the season, they’re using everything they’ve learned this year and putting it into the preparation for the state title game.”

“We’ve seen the speed of base runners,” said Tecumseh head coach Gordon Wood. “We’ve seen great defense; we’ve seen amazing hitters, so it helps us, in my opinion, when we get back to postseason. When you drop back down to 1A.”

Players like Donohoo believe the team just has to stay focused and never let the moment get too big.

“I think we just need to stay calm and play our game like we have all season,” explained Donohoo. “We’ve played a really tough schedule this year to prepare us for this game so I feel like we’ve been in this situation, and we should be able to pull through.”

And for the seniors, this win would mean so much more than going out on top. Bri Marx is one of those seniors.

“Feels great, doing this last year, now doing it again,” stated Marx. “It just kind of hype you up and lets you know how good of a team you are, and good of a community you have, and everything like that. It’s really special.”

Coach Wood says it’s important that all the girls take advantage of the moment and the opportunity in front of them.

“You shouldn’t be nervous, but you sure as heck better be excited because 67-year-old coaches get excited when you get this far. Even when you get the chance to play at Purdue. How many teams are left? You need to relish it.”

If the Braves can get it done this weekend, not only will that mean back-to-back state titles, but it will also mark their fifth state title in program history.

The Braves will defend their 1A title on Saturday at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.