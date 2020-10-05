Break-in reported at Muhlenberg County Humane Society

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Muhlenberg County Humane Society released several images of someone who reportedly broke in over the weekend.

Humane Society officials say the suspect destroyed a lockbox but did not say what was stolen. The Humane Society is working with the Greenville Police Department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: