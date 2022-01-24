Man claims self-defense after shooting break-in suspect

“He’s got a gun- he threatened to shoot me in the face because my dog bit him!”

An Evansville family is still shaken after they say a man tried to break into their apartment over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun breaking into an apartment in the 400 block of Kimber Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The woman who lives at the apartment agreed to talk to us as long as we hide her identity. She says her family was spending the day together when she heard a man trying to break in.

“My kids were screaming. I had three kids in the house screaming. We tried to tell him to stop beating on the door, and he didn’t listen,” she says.

She says the man never got into the apartment, but he did break several windows and threatened to shoot her. So she ran upstairs and got her fiancé.

“When he said he would shoot me in the face- I didn’t take no time. I locked my door, put my dog in the kennel, and ran,” she says.

She says when her fiancé came downstairs, he yelled at the man to stop, but the man got a shovel and began hitting the door. That is when she says the fiancé fired one shot.

Police eventually arrived on scene, took the man into custody, and took him to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and dog bite.

The man’s identity has not been released.

He faces several charges including attempted burglary, possession of a handgun without a license, and resisting law enforcement.