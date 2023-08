EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are responding to a reported assault in progress in the 1600 block of east Michigan Street.

Authorities say one male is in custody, and one female was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds. Crews say two children were taken away from the scene by Child Protective Services.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.