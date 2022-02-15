EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Breaking Benjamin will be joined by other acts on May 10.

Since first getting attention with 2002’s Saturate, Breaking Benjamin has amassed a string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million. Their most recent release, AURORA, gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song at rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm are additional acts coming to the Ford Center alongside Breaking Benjamin. Tickets will be on sale February 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35, $45, $59.50 and $69.50. Tickets go on sale to the public at this website and at the Ford Center Ticket Office. Members of the Breaking Benjamin Fan Club can buy tickets starting February 15 at noon.