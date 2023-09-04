VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a fatal two-vehicle accident on I-69.

Both northbound lanes appear to be shut down due to the accident near the exit for Indiana 57. Reports of the crash first came in at approximately 7:45 p.m..

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was a two-vehicle crash near the 18 mile marker. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff confirmed to Eyewitness News that at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police, Scott Township Fire and EMS are at the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story.