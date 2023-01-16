HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.

Officials say one adult male was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the fire is currently under control and WHFRTC Fire and Rescue and Graham Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene assisting in firefighting operations and water supply. KY-853 is currently shut down for all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing situation.