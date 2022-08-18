EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Elizabeth Fox-Doer and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.

Evansville Police say Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street on February 26, 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr’s widow, has been incarcerated since July 12 for the charge of perjury, and Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019.

Fox-Doerr was charged after her husband’s death with obstruction of justice and false informing after police accused her of deleting a phone call record from her phone before calling 911. Those charges were dropped in October of 2019.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. and we will live stream it on this page.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Larry Richmond Sr. (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff)

This is a developing story.