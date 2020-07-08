BREAKING: Fall Festival has been cancelled

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A source has told Eyewitness News that the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival and the Cruise-In have been canceled for 2020.

The first announcement was made Wednesday morning following a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors Tuesday night.

Nut Club officials say they are currently working to continue with the Half Pot and release details in the near future.

“Safety and security for our members, participants and festival goers is paramount. After long consideration and discussion amongst the board, Ed Dietz (2020 Festival Chairman) and I have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 WSNC Fall Festival. This conclusion was made after thorough deliberation with state and local COVID-19 authorities, EMA, Vanderburgh Health Department, the mayor’s office and teams from both local hospitals.”

James Raben

West Side Nut Club

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)