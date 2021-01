FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. In what could be the longest of legal longshots, several of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol are holding out hope that President Donald Trump will use some of his last hours in office to grant all the rioters a full and complete pardon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The FBI arrested an Owensboro man Monday in connection to the Capitol riot on January 6.

According to a tweet from FBI Louisville, Jordan T. Revlett faces charges of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Revlett remains in federal custody and is expected to appear in court for the first time Monday.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)