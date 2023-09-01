HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department is at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 1300 block of KY 181 South near the Greenville Country Club.

Officials say both vehicles are blocking the entire roadway. The roadway is currently closed before Kinney Lane and KY 1163. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

The accident involves a bus from the Pennyrile Allied Community Service Organization and another vehicle.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.