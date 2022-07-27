EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are currently responding to a report of shots fired in the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive, which is just north of the Evansville city limits.

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Witnesses say the suspect may have fled from the scene on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics are at the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route, and we will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story