UPDATE: The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the standoff is now over, and at least one person was taken away in custody. An earlier version of this story can be found below.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – There is a large police presence near a home in the 1500 block of Boeke Road in Evansville as the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office attempts to serve a felony warrant.

Evansville Police are also at the scene assisting.

Pedestrian traffic is being blocked off at Boeke Road and Covert Avenue.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story.