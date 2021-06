NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters battled a house fire in Newburgh on Wednesday night. It happened in the 8400 block of Chestnut Dr.

Firefighters say the fire started in a garage and extended to the attic of the house. Crews had to cut open the garage door to attack the blaze.

People were inside the house at the time, but they all got out safely.

Crews managed to get the fire out, and were searching for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.