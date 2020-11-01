BREAKING: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office responding to death investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Corner Steve Lockyear says the Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department have responded to a death investigation on N. Kentucky Ave.

Lockyear says the investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released.

Dispatch says a call came in just before 7:00 p.m., regarding a wreck.

We are working to get more information.

This is a developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: