BREAKING: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office responding to death investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Corner Steve Lockyear says the Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department have responded to a death investigation on N. Kentucky Ave.
Lockyear says the investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released.
Dispatch says a call came in just before 7:00 p.m., regarding a wreck.
We are working to get more information.
This is a developing story.
(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)
