HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October with one of the biggest fundraisers for Komen in the Tri-State, The More Than Pink Walk. But in Hawesville, Kentucky, another event to raise money and breast cancer awareness will be happening on September 29.

Rita Stephens, the organizer for Breast Cancer Awareness Day, spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Thursday to discuss the upcoming event. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill’s on the Hill IGA