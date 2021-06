OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Contractors tore down the breezeway at Apollo High School which connected the main building to the gym.

The demolition happens as construction of the new 66,000 square foot wing goes up in what used to be the high school’s parking lot.

The new addition will have up to 30 new classrooms and a new school entrance. It is expected to be ready as soon as the start of the new school year in August.