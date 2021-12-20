Bremen Elementary to continue to serve families and first responders through Friday

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) In a Sunday announcement, Bremen Elementary has said it will continue to serve food to families affected by the recent severe weather through Friday, as well as first responders and volunteers. At this time, though, they have asked that food and supply donations stop temporarily as they are in the process of moving supplies to another community location.

Christmas items are no longer needed due to the overwhelming support that has been shown in this time of crisis. Again, food and other supplies are also not needed at this time.

However, if you would like to make a money donation, you can donate here. In-person donations can be made at the Central City City Building, the Central City Tourism Office, and any Muhlenberg County bank.