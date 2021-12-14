Bremen pastor describes experiences during tornado and help with church rebuild

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) Bremen residents continue cleaning up debris from their homes and houses of worship. Among them were members of Church Street General Baptist Church on Kentucky 181.

Pastor Danny Greene says the church and his home were both damaged Friday night when the tornado went through the town. Eyewitness News caught up with him as his family, friends and church members continued the cleanup from the storm.

Pastor Greene adds he’s unsure when services can be held inside the church again.