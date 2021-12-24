Bremen “Piano Man” delivers intimate performance of Silent Night

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — This Christmas is going to be difficult for those who lost loved ones, homes and businesses. But the spirit of Christmas is very much alive in the people hardest hit by the tornadoes – people like Jordan Baize.

“Piano Man” Jordan Baize shocked thousands, playing beautiful songs in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that struck the Commonwealth. Earlier this month, he brought his talents to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Eyewitness News asked Jordan to play a Christmas carol to end our newscasts this Christmas. We now would like to share with you Jordan’s moving rendition of “Silent Night”.