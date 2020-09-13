Brescia, KWC students march for justice

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Students from two Owensboro area colleges come together for one cause this morning.

Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan students held their March for Justice between the two campuses, in the wake of recent shootings of Black Americans across the country.

“This is a common goal that we’re trying to get people to understand what is going on is wrong,” said Malcolm Hayes, a Sophomore at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

They come from two colleges separated by about two miles, but march together under one cause.

“To make people more aware of systemic racism and racial injustice and police brutality,” Hayes said.

“It’s affecting us as the black and brown community because we’re being killed and no one is doing anything about it to change it,” added Mazvita Ngorosha, a Junior at Brescia University.

Several hundred students and other residents marched between Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan to raise awareness of social injustice and as a response to the recent shootings of Black Americans, including Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

“It is important that we are having uncomfortable conversations around the racial injustice that is happening in this country,” Ngorosha said in a speech before the start of the march at Brescia. She says having the two student bodies come together makes for one stronger voice.

“I believe it’s important to have Brescia students and Kentucky Wesleyan students collaborating because we are a small black and brown community and I feel when we combine our forces together, we’re stronger and we can tackle the issues in front of us,” she explained.

Marchers say they would like to see more done to address the issues they’re marching for.

“Justice ultimately,” Hayes said.

“I would like to see more accountability on police forces. That’ s what I would like to see most,” adds Ngorosha.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)