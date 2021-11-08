Brian Baumgartner changed his story 3 times about Valarie Ruark’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) In court Monday, jurors heard the third of three taped interviews Brian Baumgartner gave to police about the night Valarie Ruark was murdered. In each interview, Baumgartner changed his story.

For example, in the first two interviews, Baumgartner denied knowing anything about the murder. In the third interview, he said he was in the house when he heard a gunshot outside and assumed Anthony Wolfe, Jr shot Ruark. Baumgartner says he went outside and Wolfe told him to go back inside.

Baumgartner is accused of helping Wolfe kill Ruark back in 2019. Wolfe was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice back in May. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Authorities say Wolfe and Baumgartner believed Ruark was a police informant. She was not. On Friday, a drug dealer told the court that on the night Ruark was murdered, Wolfe told him “We went and picked her up and I shot her.”

Baumgartner claims he never saw Ruark’s dead body, and says he was not involved in moving the body. He says after the shooting, Wolfe spent the next few days remodeling the garage to get rid of blood stains.

Ivory Baumgartner will be the next witness. She was given 18 months of probation for obstruction of justice in the case.