Bridge deck overlay project beginning on U.S. 41 in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are doing a bridge deck overlay project in Webster County on U.S. 41.

Improvements are happening over Deer Creek, about six miles south of Sebree. The work will impact both northbound and southbound lanes and temporary traffic signals will be in place. The speed limit will be posted at 55 miles per hour instead of 70 miles per hour.

Officials say the work is scheduled for completion within six weeks. KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.