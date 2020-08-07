Bridge dedication held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson officials dedicated a new bridge in Atkinson Park made of recycled materials once part of a local skating rink.

Double A Services donated the trusses made of materials from the former Green Skating Rink, which was located on Watson Ln. The skating rink was torn down in the 1990s.

Larry “Boots” Alexander of Double A Services says he used to skate at the rink and still has trusses left over, which he plans to build more bridges with.

They’ve been laying over there ever since, so we just got the idea to do something with them. And when we built them, we had no idea of doing this. But after we got them built, they fit, so that worked good Larry “Boots” Alexander

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

