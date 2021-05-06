Bridge in Spencer County to close for a week for a rehab project

SPENCER CO. IND (WEHT) – A rehab project will be closing a bridge near Dale for about a week. This is the SR 68 bridge spanning North Fork of Little Pigeon Creek between SR 161 and US 231.

Work is expected to start Wednesday. Workers will be performing a deck overlay project as part of regular scheduled maintenance of the bridge.

During the project, local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but through traffic will need to use the official detour following U.S. 231, I-64 and S.R. 161.