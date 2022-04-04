HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A scheduled bridge inspection is expected to cause traffic congestion in Henderson on Tuesday, April 12.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists that usually travel across the Audubon Parkway Bridge over the Green River should anticipate reduced speeds and sluggish traffic flows between 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.

KYTC recommends drivers to reduce their speed and expect intermittent lane restrictions on the westbound and eastbound driving lanes. Officials say the inspection will use a UBIV, an under bridge inspection vehicle.