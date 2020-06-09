Bridge on I-69/41 interchange in Evansville to close for five days

EVANVILLE, Ind (WEHT) There will be a short bridge closure for the I-69/Veterans Memorial Parkway interchange at U.S. 41 next week.

Beginning on or around June 12, contractors will close the bridge from southbound Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway to southbound U.S. 41 to Henderson. The bridge will be closed for a bridge deck overlay.

Work is expected to last for about five days depending upon weather conditions. The official detour for this closure will be posted on site and will use the loops at the I-69 and U.S. 41 interchange.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

