Bridge repairs scheduled for I-69 in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for a bridge on I-69 just north of State Road 168 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 15, contractors will close the northbound and southbound right lanes of I-69 about two miles north of the interchange at S.R. 168 for repairs to the bridge spanning County Road 550. Workers will be making repairs to the retaining wall structure as a part of routine maintenance.

During the project, passing lanes in both directions will be open and a lane of traffic will be maintained for the duration of the work. Restrictions will be in place around the clock. The operation is scheduled to be complete by mid-October depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

