Bridgestone donates passenger van to Boys and Girls Club of Evansville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Bridgestone donated a new passenger van to the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville on Monday to help provide area kids with safe and reliable access to their clubhouses and other activities.

The donation is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures initiative. Officials say they hope the new van will give kids and teens access to high-impact out-of-school programming.

The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is one of 12 clubs nationwide to receive a grant from Bridgestone to purchase a new passenger van.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories