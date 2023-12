HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ritzy’s Fantasy of lights will shut down vehicle traffic on Wednesday night to allow runners and walkers to take over for the Bright Lights for Easterseals event.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Pam Kirk from Easterseals on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss what runners can expect during the event in Garvin Park. You can view their full interview in the video player above.