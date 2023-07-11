HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Brit Floyd will return to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the album The Dark Side of the Moon.

Officials state the show will feature classic tracks from the album like Time, Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky. The setlist will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s catalogue of albums, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Medal and more.

Officials also state taking the stage will be the band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with over the years, featuring longtime guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington. The band will also feature Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila and all the other musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the last decade.

Tickets go on sale July 14 and may be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.