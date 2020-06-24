Brittlebank Pool in Mt. Vernon closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) The Posey County Health Department says an employee at Brittlebank Pool has tested positive for coronavirus. The pool is now shut down indefinitely.

Health officials say they do not feel any visitors are in danger. With the facility being outside, it is highly unlikely anyone from the public is in danger of having been in contact (within six feet for 15 or more minutes) with the employee. The employee worked (they are not involved with swim lessons, water exercise, or concessions) Friday and Saturday last week, but have not since then.

The pool has been shut down indefinitely as a precaution while officials follow COVID response protocol to track potential contact with other employees and fully disinfect the facility, as per CDC guidelines. If you have been to the pool, and would like to get tested, you can do so here https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS WATCH STORIES: