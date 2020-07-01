Brittlebank Pool reopening Friday

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Brittlebank Pool will reopen with a 75 guest capacity Friday at 11 a.m.

The pool closed June 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Mt. Vernon Parks and Recreation Department says all close contacts of the employee have all tested negative, and due to the amount of time of the shutdown, there is no risk within the facility.

The pool facility will be cleaned and sanitized Thursday before reopening.

Scheduled pool parties for this weekend are still on, and swim lessons and water exercise classes will start back up on Monday (7/6).

Guests are asked to continue to social distance, wash hands and use hand sanitizer while at the pool.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)