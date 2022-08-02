MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — County officials and Charter Communications kicked off a broadband connectivity project that will bring internet to rural areas in Gibson and Posey counties. A ribbon cutting was held today in Mount Vernon to celebrate.

Congressman Larry Bucshon was there for the event. The fiber-optic network is expected to reach thousand of homes and businesses.

“Well this is huge for Posey County residents. To have the ability to have fiber broadband at our homes with high speed internet is great,” said Posey County commissioner Bryan Schorr. “The download speeds are expected to be over 100. Right now, a lot of Posey County residents, if they’re lucky to get 25, they’re excited.”

The first part of the project is expected to be done by the end of the year.